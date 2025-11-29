Another Amad please! Ruben Amorim identifies key area Man Utd still need to strengthen in the transfer market after being exposed during shock Everton defeat

Amad has quickly established himself as one of the cornerstones of both Amorim and United's project. The club considers him one of the pillars for the present and the future, while Amorim has been trying him as a right wing-back to incorporate both him and Bryan Mbeumo into his rigid 3-4-3 system.
The results of this experiment have been mixed so far. There's no denying Amad's effervescent presence and attacking quality when he's operating in the final third. He has developed an effective partnership with Mbeumo down the right flank. However, teams have consistently attempted to take advantage of his defensive limitations.
Amorim, however, defended his decision to field Amad out of position last December, stating: "He's very good playing in that position [wing-back], but also playing between the lines because he has good control and he seems faster with the ball than without the ball. He is capable of playing in both positions and he can play in different systems. You need to to have good physicality [at wing-back]. Good physicality is not the size, but he can run. And that is a key point in that position. The technical characteristics are perfect for him."