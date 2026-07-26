Ruben Amorim admits AC Milan players 'don't understand' pressing demands as ex-Man Utd coach starts new job with Celtic draw

The dawn of the Amorim era at AC Milan has arrived, but the Portuguese tactician is under no illusions about the scale of the task ahead. Following a 2-2 pre-season draw with Celtic, the coach was candid about the difficulties his side faced while attempting to transition away from the style of his predecessor.
Reflecting on the performance, Amorim noted that the team’s current identity is in a state of flux. "I think it was a good training session," Amorim said after the match. "Of course, we still have a lot of work to do, but the lads tried to implement new ideas. We conceded precisely because of this, but I liked seeing a team that wants to change their identity a bit. We need to improve in some moments, especially in situations close to our goal, but that's normal."