'You can f*ck off!' - Roy Keane's old foe reveals Man Utd legend secretly footed restaurant bill despite 20-year feud as Jamie Carragher played middleman

The duo's feud began at the 2002 World Cup, when Keane infamously left the Republic of Ireland squad before the start of the tournament after falling out with manager Mick McCarthy.

The former United midfielder was disappointed with his country's training facilities and nutrition plans and left, with McAteer backing the head coach at the time. Keane later claimed in his autobiography that McAteer was "too fond of himself for my liking, more interested in hair gel and nightclubs than winning football matches".

The pair soon met in a 1-1 Premier League draw between United and Sunderland in August 2002, battling throughout the game before Keane was sent off after an altercation with McAteer, who claimed he knew which "buttons to press" to make the current Sky Sports pundit lose his head.