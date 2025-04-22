Marcus Rashford Ollie WatkinsGetty
Gill Clark

'That's not his job!' - Roy Keane defends Marcus Rashford with claim made Unai Emery isn't supposed to keep Aston Villa outcast Ollie Watkins 'happy'

M. RashfordO. WatkinsManchester City vs Aston VillaManchester CityAston VillaPremier LeagueManchester UnitedU. Emery

Roy Keane has leapt to the defence of Marcus Rashford after the forward was named in the Aston Villa starting XI ahead of Ollie Watkins.

  • Watkins has revealed anger at being benched
  • Left out against Man City with Rashford starting
  • Keane says Emery's job is not to keep Watkins happy
