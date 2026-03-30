Roma will be without Wesley for a month, meaning Gasperini will be without his best left-wing option. And without the Brazilian, the Giallorossi’s problems resurface, with Tsimikas and Rensch as alternatives, alongside Angeliño, who is not yet at 100%. At San Siro, the Greek and the Dutchman will be vying for a starting spot, whilst on the right, Celik is warming up after overcoming his right calf injury. At the end of the season, there will be a mini-revolution. Tsimikas will return to Liverpool, Celik will leave on a free transfer (an agreement with Juventus is close), and offers will be considered for Angeliño and Rensch. There are a few names in Massara’s notebook.
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Rome: a revolution on the flanks this summer: eyes on Carlos Augusto, Bellanova in the frame
CARLOS ON THE LEFT
Gasperini’s plan is to move Wesley back to the right-back position from next season. This is one of the reasons why the first names to appear on the sporting director’s list are almost all left-backs. In recent days, Carlos Augusto has been offered, with agent Beppe Riso acting as an intermediary; he has an excellent relationship with the Giallorossi club. In the coming days, talks will take place to finalise the contract extensions for Cristante and Mancini, and it cannot be ruled out that the Brazilian will also be discussed. The deal, however, is not straightforward. Inter would like to renew his contract (expiring in 2028) but there is still a gap between the parties. Premier League clubs are also interested in him. Eyes are also on Northern Europe: Seys of Bruges and El Karouani of Utrecht are of interest. The valuation of both is around €15 million. The spotlight is also on Martìn of Genoa, currently a low-cost alternative.
IDEAS ON THE RIGHT
However, reinforcements could also arrive on the right flank. Bellanova could be a transfer target. He knows Gasperini well and is likely to feature even less next season given Palestra’s return to Bergamo. He is set to leave Atalanta and has also been suggested to the Giallorossi. The possibility of signing Fortini remains on the cards, as he can play on both the right and left flanks.