Roma step up Mason Greenwood transfer pressure amid fears Atletico Madrid will move for Marseille forward if Julian Alvarez moves

Roma have identified Greenwood as their primary offensive target for the summer window as they look to comprehensively rebuild their right flank. The Italian club had originally evaluated several high-profile names in May, including dynamic West Ham and Netherlands winger Crysencio Summerville, before pivoting away due to soaring price tags and intense domestic competition.
According to Alfredo Pedulla, the Stadio Olimpico hierarchy is now prepared to push all the way for the Marseille attacker, viewing the opening days of next week as a non-negotiable window of opportunity. Executives inside the capital club believe that decisive administrative momentum over the next few days will dictate whether the high-stakes operation succeeds or collapses.