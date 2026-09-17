A beauty worth studying! Inside supercharged Roma's masterplan to bother champions Inter

Roma have emerged as the primary surprise package in Serie A following a complete physical and mental overhaul under Gian Piero Gasperini. In an exclusive interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, former Roma midfielder Luigi Di Biagio praised the club's aggressive tactical development.

Gasperini's high-intensity methods have instilled a relentless winning mentality across the squad.

"I've always said Roma could be a surprise: I backed them last year, and I'll reiterate that this year for the Scudetto," Di Biagio told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Gasp can really bother them. Roma are a very pleasant surprise and deserve everything for what they're doing."