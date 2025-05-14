Real Madrid CF v Rayo Vallecano - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Rodrygo to leave Real Madrid?! Premier League clubs anticipating free-for-all to sign Brazil winger with Los Blancos star keen to shine away from Kylian Mbappe & Vinicius Junior

RodrygoReal MadridTransfersLaLigaPremier League

Premier League clubs are all set to compete to sign out-of-favour Real Madrid forward Rodrygo in the summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • English clubs show interest in Rodrygo
  • Brazilian's future uncertain at Real Madrid
  • Madrid face Mallorca in must-win La Liga clash on Wednesday
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match