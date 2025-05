This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty How Barcelona can win La Liga TONIGHT as Carlo Ancelotti & Real Madrid seek miracle to stay in 2024-25 title race Barcelona Real Madrid LaLiga Hansi Flick's Barcelona are seven points clear at the top of the table and can win La Liga tonight if Real Madrid fail to beat Real Mallorca. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barcelona closing in on title

Need just two points to seal top spot

Real Madrid in need of a miracle to retain title Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next matches LaLiga RMA MLL Match preview LaLiga ESP BAR Match preview