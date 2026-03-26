Rodri drops Real Madrid transfer bombshell as Man City star claims 'you can't turn down' Liga giants
Madrid links refusing to go away
The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has long been linked with a return to the Spanish capital, and his latest comments will do little to dampen the speculation surrounding a move to the Bernabeu. Despite his history with cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid, the 29-year-old was surprisingly open about the prospect of joining Alvaro Arbeloa's side in the future.
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Door open for Bernabeu move
When asked about the possibility of joining the 15 times European champions, Rodri said, per Onda Cero: "I have one year left on my contract, there will be a point where we will have to sit down and talk." When specifically pressed on the interest from Real Madrid, he added: "You can't turn down the best clubs in the world."
Recovery and mental fatigue
The midfielder is currently finding his rhythm again after a significant spell on the sidelines due to a cruciate ligament injury. While the layoff was a blow to City’s domestic campaign, Rodri believes the enforced break may have been a blessing in disguise given the relentless nature of the modern football calendar.
"It was good for me to rest, to slow down... Mentally, there was a lot of wear and tear. It has allowed me to recharge my batteries and come back with tremendous enthusiasm. This season I don't have as many minutes on the pitch and I'm coming back much fresher," he added. "I feel like I'm back to being the Rodri we all want."
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World Cup ambitions and Zubimendi competition
As the Spain national team captain looks ahead to the upcoming World Cup, he remains confident that La Roja can secure the trophy under Luis de la Fuente. The emergence of Martin Zubimendi has provided healthy competition in the pivot role, but Rodri believes there is plenty of room for both players to feature in the starting XI as Spain look to replicate their past glories. "Spain won a World Cup with two defensive midfielders. De la Fuente's ability to combine many different players is key," Rodri noted. He also took time to praise new additions to the squad, particularly Barcelona's Joan Garcia, stating: "I think he is having a sensational year. There is no doubt about the level he is showing, he has deserved to be here."