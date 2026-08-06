Man City star Rodri's £64m Real Madrid move FROZEN over contract demands
Real Madrid's move for Rodri hits standstill
Real Madrid's pursuit of Rodri has ground to a halt after the parties failed to reach an agreement on personal terms, as per Fichajes. The 30-year-old was open to joining the Spanish side, but negotiations have now frozen. The operation was activated following the World Cup, where Rodri was named player of the tournament.
However, Los Blancos' initial contract proposal fell well short of the player's expectations. The impasse leaves one of the summer's biggest transfer sagas in serious doubt, with time running out to resolve the situation before the transfer window closes.
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Major gaps remain in contract negotiations
According to the same report, Rodri had been looking for a four-year deal to return to Spain after feeling his cycle in England had ended. However, tense discussions in recent hours have left the midfielder unsatisfied with the financial package offered by Madrid.
Beyond personal terms, the two clubs remain far apart on their respective valuations. City are demanding between €65m and €75m for the midfielder, whereas Madrid were hoping to complete a deal closer to €60m. The immediate challenge for Los Blancos is convincing the player to return to the negotiating table after talks became strained.
Mourinho identified Rodri as key target
New Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho specifically requested a central midfielder capable of organising the team's build-up play. Mourinho viewed Rodri as an ideal fit to operate either as a single pivot or in a midfield pairing. The midfielder remains under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 30 June 2027. This summer represents one of City's final opportunities to command a significant transfer fee before the Spaniard enters his final year.
However, the Cityzens are under no immediate financial pressure to sell. City are content to keep the midfielder unless he formally requests a move and an acceptable offer arrives.
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Ball in Real Madrid's court
The next step depends entirely on Madrid's willingness to salvage the deal. The Spanish giants must decide whether to return with an improved wage package to satisfy the Spanish international. Los Blancos will also need to raise their transfer offer closer to City's valuation before the deadline at the end of August. If the Spanish club fail to make a renewed effort, Rodri will remain in England with City or assess the few alternative options available in Liga.
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