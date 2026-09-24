'They went with everything!' – Rodri reveals truth behind Real Madrid offer before joining Barcelona

Addressing rumours that Real Madrid lacked genuine interest, Rodri set the record straight regarding Los Blancos' approach. He confirmed that representatives from Real Madrid showed immense enthusiasm, presenting top-level proposals to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The midfielder appreciated their exemplary behavior throughout discussions, which made his final decision significantly more challenging.

"Madrid showed interest from the very first moment," Rodri stated. "Their behavior was exemplary and the proposals were about going all in for the player. I spoke with people there who conveyed enthusiasm and desire for me to go there."