‘Doing things seriously!’ – Roberto Mancini hails Cesc Fabregas and Como’s remarkable rise to the Champions League

Mancini has openly praised newly-emerged force Como and their head coach Fabregas. Speaking to Sky Sport, the veteran tactician highlighted the club as a shining example for others to follow in modern football. Como have enjoyed a meteoric rise, culminating in their stunning qualification for the Champions League.

For Mancini, this exceptional achievement proves that serious, well-planned projects can yield top-tier success regardless of a club's historical standing. The Italy boss was particularly impressed with the distinct tactical approach implemented by Fabregas. He believes the former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder is building a formidable and entertaining unit in northern Italy.