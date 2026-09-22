Roberto Mancini addresses his 'betrayal' act and vows to win back Italy fans after controversial Saudi Arabia move

To spark a revival, Mancini has named an extended 34-man squad featuring eight potential debutants alongside several established stars. He believes that injecting fresh blood is essential to cure the hangover of recent qualification failures, noting that these young prospects do not carry the psychological baggage of missing out on the global stage. He also expects them to play with a "carefreeness" often lost by older professionals.

The manager wants his youthful contingent to play with freedom while leaning on seasoned veterans for guidance. "I think it's right to have young players so we can get to know them directly, because that's the most important thing to have a very strong squad in the future," he explained. "They are very happy to be here and want to give their all for the national team. I know we'll bring something home over the next four years... I see they have talent and they just need to be given the opportunity to play."



