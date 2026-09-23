Perico power! Roberto ready for England revenge after waiting for dream Spain call

Espanyol forward Roberto Fernandez addressed reporters for the first time as a senior international at the Ciudad del Futbol in Las Rozas. The 24-year-old striker earned his maiden call-up from head coach Luis de la Fuente for Spain's upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Having endured a difficult period at Portuguese side Braga before reviving his career with Espanyol, Fernandez described reaching the national team as a dream come true.

He admitted watching the official squad video alongside his family until his name appeared at the end.



