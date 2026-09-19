AFP
Roberto De Zerbi shares immense frustration after Tottenham Hotspur are booed off following dismal defeat to Aston Villa
A toxic atmosphere in north London
A toxic atmosphere engulfed the stadium as Tottenham Hotspur supporters loudly booed their team off the pitch following a 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa. The angry reaction from the stands marked a grim milestone, as the club have now lost 50 of their 141 Premier League fixtures at their modern home venue. The defensive frailties on display pushed the patience of the fanbase to the absolute limit. Spurs remain without a league victory after five matches, having only scored their first two goals of the campaign in the dying minutes of this chaotic encounter.
- AFP
De Zerbi reacts to the defeat
Facing the media shortly after the final whistle, De Zerbi could not hide his anger regarding the defensive collapse that provoked such a hostile reaction from the home crowd. The manager specifically highlighted the chaotic nature of the defending that allowed Unai Emery's side to take complete control of the match. De Zerbi said: "Today I am very disappointed, very sad and very frustrated for the performance. We can't lose this game in this way absolutely. We can't concede that second goal. We can't lose balance. The way we conceded the second goal was incredible."
Defensive errors provoke fan anger
The anger in the stands steadily built throughout Saturday afternoon as Aston Villa ruthlessly exploited shocking defensive lapses. Johan Manzambi opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time while Micky van de Ven was off the pitch receiving treatment. The frustration peaked when Nicolas Jackson easily beat Van de Ven to make it 2-0, before Emiliano Buendia added a spectacular third goal from distance. Although late strikes from substitute Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke reduced the deficit, they served merely as a brief consolation and failed to prevent the resounding boos that greeted the final whistle.
- Getty Images Sport
What happens next for De Zerbi?
De Zerbi will use the upcoming international break to assess the situation and urgently address these severe defensive vulnerabilities. The manager faces mounting pressure to win back the frustrated Tottenham Hotspur supporters and lift his team out of 18th place. Spurs will next travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on October 10, while Aston Villa will look to build on this crucial momentum.
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