Roberto De Zerbi's prized ex-Brighton pupil delivers honest verdict on Tottenham's Premier League survival chances under new boss
De Zerbi takes the reins
Tottenham confirmed the appointment of De Zerbi on Tuesday, handing the former Brighton head coach a long-term contract as they battle to avoid a catastrophic slide into the Championship. The Italian arrives at a club in turmoil, with Spurs currently sitting just a single point above the relegation places following an alarming run of form. Despite the high financial stakes and the absence of a relegation clause in his deal, the move is seen as a major statement of intent.
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Lallana’s survival verdict
Speaking to talkSPORT Breakfast, Lallana expressed his absolute conviction that De Zerbi is the right man to steer Tottenham away from danger, revealing that members of the Spurs squad have already sought his inside knowledge on the Italian’s methods.
The former Brighton midfielder said when asked if De Zerbi can keep Spurs up: "Definitely. Not even a doubt in my mind. I just think they're very, very fortunate. I'm actually slightly jealous. I was speaking to a player at Spurs who was picking my brains about him. I just know they're going to be in for a rollercoaster, but a great one."
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Klopp comparison made
Drawing on his extensive experience playing under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, Lallana noted a striking similarity in temperament between the German and De Zerbi, despite their contrasting tactical philosophies. Lallana said: "I always compared him with Jurgen, actually. Probably just the passion that they both possess for the game. I think tactically and game mode-wise, they're completely different. But in terms of love and passion for football, they're exactly the same.
"Roberto's an extremely smart man. He'll know he's not got time to play a certain way, a certain style. He won't be snobbish to not understand that. He knows he's got to go in there and motivate a group of men. Luckily for Roberto, he might not know that but he's one of the most inspirational managers and people there is, in my opinion. After five minutes of him speaking in our first meeting when he joined Brighton, I was on board. I have no doubt he'd be able to emulate that at Spurs."
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Tough Wearside opener
De Zerbi faces an immediate test of his survival credentials when he takes his side to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on April 12. The Italian must then wait six days for his home debut in north London, where a high-stakes encounter against his former club, Brighton, will further challenge his motivational skills during this defining Premier League run-in.