Chicago Fire have confirmed the signing of Lewandowski on a free transfer, with the Poland international committing to a deal through the 2027-28 season. The MLS club described the arrival of the veteran striker as "a Defining Moment in Chicago Sports". Lewandowski leaves Barcelona after scoring 120 goals in 193 appearances across four seasons. During his time at Camp Nou, he won three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and three Supercopa de Espana before eventually moving to the United States.
While the transfer marks a major moment for Chicago Fire, it has also prompted an emotional response from Lewandowski's family as they prepare to begin a new chapter.