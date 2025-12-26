Robert Lewandowski set for Saudi Pro League talks with Poland legend expected to leave Barcelona once his contract expires

In a new report from Spanish publication AS, Lewandowski’s Israeli agent, Pini Zahavi, is due to hold a new meeting with Saudi Pro League officials ahead of the January transfer window opening on New Year’s Day.

The report claims Lewandowski has already received an offer from the Saudi Pro League, though it does not state which clubs are keen to sign the striker, who has scored eight goals in 18 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this season.

The 37-year-old is believed to be attracted to the possibility of playing in the Middle East, with the Saudi Pro League home to a number of football’s biggest names including Al-Nassr and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Ittihad duo Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante.