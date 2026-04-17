Robert Lewandowski to Liverpool?! Arne Slot told Barcelona striker may 'fancy the challenge' as ex-star recommends transfer to cover for Hugo Ekitike absence
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Reds rocked by Ekitike blow
Liverpool are facing a significant attacking void after confirming that Ekitike will be sidelined for nine months with a ruptured Achilles tendon. The Frenchman, who had registered 17 goals this season, sustained the injury during a Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain and is now expected to be out until early 2027. With Alexander Isak left as the primary central option, the club must now decide whether to invest in a veteran or a youthful prospect to maintain their competitive edge.
Striker search intensifies
Cole suggested that the recruitment challenge for Liverpool requires a specific profile that can manage the workload without blocking the eventual return of their injured star. He highlighted that a short-term deal for an established world-class finisher could be the most logical step for the hierarchy if they are to start next season in the best possible condition.
Speaking exclusively to Paddy Power, Cole said: “If Arne Slot keeps his job at Liverpool, you have to go and get another striker. You’ll need someone who can come in and help with the load [while Ekitike is out], especially if they qualify for the Champions League. It’s a difficult recruitment job for them.
"You might be looking at a veteran striker. You could also look at the other end of the spectrum because you can’t go and get someone who is coming into the peak of their career to compete with Isak and eventually Ekitike.”
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Lewandowski's enduring quality
Despite his advanced years, Lewandowski has remained prolific in Spain, netting 12 goals to lead Barcelona’s charge toward the Spanish league title this season. His current contract at the Spotify Camp Nou is set to expire at the end of the season, which could make a potential summer move financially viable for the Anfield club.
Expanding on why the veteran Pole fits the bill, Cole added: "Someone like Robert Lewandowski at 37 years old for example. He might fancy the challenge and also might fancy the fact that he still thinks he’s better than Isak and can get in the team. He could easily play 30 games.
"There’s that, or you go and spend decent money on a really exciting 17-18 year old. You are however still gambling on whether they are capable of producing the goods as a second string to Isak. A difficult decision for Liverpool either way, but they are going to have to go out and get someone."
Crucial period ahead
Ekitike is scheduled for immediate corrective surgery as he begins a long rehabilitation process that will see him miss France's upcoming World Cup campaign. On the pitch, Liverpool must quickly adapt as they prepare for a high-stakes Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park this weekend. With their Champions League qualification hopes in the balance and a summer transfer window looming, the board's decision on a replacement will be critical for Slot’s tactical planning.