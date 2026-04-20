Robert Lewandowski to Liverpool? Why veteran striker would be the wrong choice for Reds despite Hugo Ekitike injury & free transfer from Barcelona beckoning
Do Liverpool need to sign another striker in the next transfer window?
French forward Ekitike is expected to be sidelined for at least nine months after rupturing his Achilles tendon. A long road to recovery lies in front of the talented 23-year-old - who registered 17 goals across his debut campaign on Merseyside. Record signing Isak is back in contention after recovering from a broken leg, but the £125 million ($169m) Swede has been playing catch-up on the match sharpness front all season and has found the target on just three occasions through 20 appearances.
Then there is the Salah issue. Liverpool have agreed to terminate the final year of the Egyptian superstar’s contract, meaning that he will move on in summer, and a suitable replacement for the 257-goal, Premier League and Champions League title winner will need to be found.
It has been suggested that Arne Slot, or whoever is calling shots in a managerial capacity during the next transfer window, could explore the option of bringing Lewandowski on board - with the former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich frontman a proven performer at the very highest level.
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Would ex-Bayern star Lewandowski be a shrewd addition at Anfield?
Quizzed on whether a deal there could make sense, ex-Reds striker Owen - who now represents Casino.org, a leading platform helping players find UK casino brands - told GOAL: “I wouldn't have thought it would be something that Liverpool would do, would be my guess. You say that they probably need a striker, I can't imagine them buying a striker personally.
“You've got two strikers that you've just spent an absolute fortune on, you're already struggling to get them into the team, both at the same time. One of them's back fit, one of them's obviously injured for a fair while. But it's not like he's going to be out for the rest of this season - all over the summer. He's going to be making his return towards the start of the new season, maybe the back end of the year. But in the meantime, you spent a club record on Isak.
“It's a bit of a blow that they've had two long-term injuries to their two big money buys, but I'd be pretty surprised if they bought another big hitter, a big name in that position. I think there's other priorities.”
Owen doubts prolific Lewandowski would want a bit-part role
Owen added when pressed further on whether Lewandowski, who will turn 38 in August, would be happy to fill a support role at Anfield - with it accepted that he will not be playing every week: “I'm not sure. I just don't see it. I don't feel it. That type of person, that type of player, I'm not sure would be happy to just sit there and not play so much. You've got Ekitike and Isak, I just don't see it.
“I'm all for a short-term plug in certain positions, if you've got a youngster coming through or something's happened or you've got a long-term injury or whatever. Liverpool are a very unbalanced squad at the moment. To go and get another centre-forward, no. It's already a position that's a little bit, not quite sure how it sits. You might, if everybody's fit, have to play somebody out of position.
“To go and get another one, no, I just don't see it. I just don't see that at all. As I say, it's already a bit of an unbalanced squad. They made it unbalanced by the way they bought last summer and they've got to reshape that a little bit. I think that would be making it even worse.”
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What are Liverpool's top priorities when it comes to recruitment?
Lewandowski is reported to have several options to consider as he heads towards the exits at Camp Nou, with interest in his services being shown by teams in the Saudi Pro League and MLS. He would get the chance to enjoy regular game time in the Middle East or United States.
Liverpool would be unable to offer those guarantees, meaning that they are likely to move for alternative targets when another recruitment market opens for business. A wide attacker would appear to be their top priority, as Salah bids farewell, and any funds - both in terms of fees and wages - will likely be invested in that department, rather than another central striker.