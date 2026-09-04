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'He knows what the team needs' - Robert Lewandowski hails Barcelona’s Rodri signing as he opens up on emotional Camp Nou exit
Chicago Fire striker praises Blaugrana business
Lewandowski has voiced his strong approval of Barcelona’s decision to bring Spanish World Cup winner Rodri to Catalonia. The veteran forward departed Camp Nou to join Chicago Fire, leaving a significant leadership void in Hansi Flick's dressing room.
To bridge that gap, Flick specifically pushed to sign Rodri. The Blaugrana boss identified the experienced midfielder as the ideal candidate to assume the mantle of responsibility following the Polish international's departure to the United States.
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'He knows what the team needs'
Speaking to Radio Marca, Lewandowski highlighted exactly why Rodri is the perfect fit for his former employers. The striker praised the former Man City midfielder's tactical intelligence and his proven consistency on the biggest international stages.
"He’s a player who knows what the team needs, how to play going forward, but also how to contribute a little more in defence," Lewandowski explained. "He's the kind of experienced player I think this team needs. He’s a player who has been performing at the highest level not just at the World Cup, but for many years now."
The prolific forward also took the opportunity to reflect on his own tenure in Spain. After joining Barcelona in 2022, he enjoyed a highly successful four-season stint, securing three La Liga titles and claiming the prestigious Pichichi trophy before seeking a fresh challenge.
"It was a very special four years for me in Barcelona," he added. "But there comes a time when you have to try something different and take a new step, and I’m very happy now."
An emotional adjustment across the Atlantic
The prolific forward also took the opportunity to reflect on his own tenure in Spain. After joining Barcelona in 2022 from Bayern Munich, Lewandowski enjoyed a highly successful four-season stint, securing three La Liga titles and claiming the prestigious Pichichi trophy before seeking a fresh challenge.
"It was a very special four years for me in Barcelona," he added. "But there comes a time when you have to try something different and take a new step, and I’m very happy now."
Lewandowski admitted that adapting to life outside of Europe requires patience. Relocating to the United States represents a massive cultural and sporting shift for the forward as he settles into life in Chicago.
"It’s normal [to need time], not only because I’m leaving Europe, but also because I’m moving to the United States," he added.
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Keeping a close eye on Catalonia
While Lewandowski focuses on settling into life with the Chicago Fire and tackling the unique challenges of MLS, he intends to remain an avid follower of Flick's project in Spain. With Rodri now anchoring the midfield and providing crucial leadership, Barcelona will look to build on their recent domestic successes.
"I’m not a very emotional person, I’m more cold-hearted, but this is a moment when I’ll always be there to support and help FC Barcelona and my former team-mates,' he concluded. "I’m watching what’s happening now and I’m sure they’re going to win a lot of games."
The Blaugrana will hope his prediction rings true as they fully integrate their marquee midfield signing into the starting XI.
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