Robert Andrich breaks silence on Bayer Leverkusen exit rumours as captain makes future stance clear

Speaking toKicker.de, Andrich confirmed he was aware of the exit rumours but stressed he has no reason to consider a move while he feels valued by the club.

Clarifying his position regarding transfer reports and team leadership, Andrich stated: "Of course, I pick up on it through a few channels, but externally it's not just about me being talked about, but also about others. As long as I don't have the feeling that the club wants to get rid of me - and I don't have that feeling right now - I don't concern myself with a transfer.

"I see myself as number one as soon as I'm confirmed in that role. Of course, I'm assuming for now that I'll remain captain. I haven't heard anything else yet. But until nothing is officially communicated, anything can still happen. Eddy [Tapsoba] and I have worn the armband last - it could be decided between us."