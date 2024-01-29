A rival for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney?! Pop superstar Robbie Williams shows off 'El Presidente' Port Vale shirt after being named President of hometown club

British Popstar Robbie Williams has been named the president of League One side Port Vale.

  • Robbie Williams named Port Vale president
  • Showed off his new Port Vale shirt
  • Competition for Wrexham's Hollywood owners

