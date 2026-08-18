Robbie Williams fulfills childhood dream as Port Vale and Panini launch exclusive 'shiny' sticker

Katie Gritt, Head of Sport Marketing at Panini, revealed the project ticks off a major personal goal for the singer. "We are delighted to bring this limited-edition Port Vale x Robbie Williams Panini sticker to Vale fans!" Gritt said. "To be able to collaborate with the club and with Robbie in this way, fulfilling a childhood dream of Robbie’s to be a Panini shiny, is the perfect way to celebrate Robbie’s sponsorship of Port Vale’s kit this season!"

Port Vale’s Head of Content and Media Operations, Dan Townley, highlighted the club's ongoing relationship with the brand following last season's 150th-anniversary release. "We are proud to once again be working closely with the team at Panini to create another exclusive collectable," he added. "We’re delighted to be able to celebrate a very special club partnership in such a unique way. and we’re hoping fans love the sticker as much as we do."



