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Switzerland v Algeria: Round of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Riyad Mahrez finds new club! Former Manchester City star set for shock Qatari switch after Al-Ahli exit

Transfers
R. Mahrez
Al-Shamal
Stars League
Al Fateh FC
Saudi Pro League
Manchester City
Premier League

Riyad Mahrez is poised to embark on an unexpected new chapter in the Middle East after agreeing terms with Qatari outfit Al-Shamal SC. The former Manchester City winger departed Al-Ahli following three trophy-laden seasons in Saudi Arabia, and the veteran forward has now opted to continue his playing career in the Qatar Stars League on an initial one-year deal.

  • Algerian winger seals Qatari switch

    The former City star has agreed terms in principle to join Qatar Stars League outfit Al-Shamal on an initial one-year contract featuring an option for an additional season. The impending move was first broken by Algerian outlet DZfootbefore being corroborated by Qatari platform Winwin. The 35-year-old is scheduled to fly to Qatar early next week to complete his medical assessments before finalising the formal paperwork.

  • imago-sport-1079102187.jpgAnadolu Agency

    Winger prioritises elite continental ambitions

    As reported by Winwin, Mahrez settled on Al-Shamal's proposal in the face of firm interest from English clubs, MLS outfits, and local league rivals. Assurances of a central role across domestic fixtures and the AFC Champions League Elite quickly tilted the balance in their direction. The ambition of dominating continental football proved far too compelling, prompting the winger to reject rival approaches.

  • Sensational reunion fuels trophy ambitions

    The switch to Al-Shamal marks the next chapter in Mahrez's career after calling time on his international duty with Algeria following the 2026 World Cup. At his new club, the winger will link up once again with longtime international strike partner Baghdad Bounedjah to form a potent attacking tandem.

    Mahrez arrives with an impeccable pedigree, having racked up 37 goals and 46 assists in 122 outings for Al-Ahli while securing back-to-back AFC Champions League crowns and a Saudi Super Cup.

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  • Switzerland v Algeria: Round of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Veteran prepares for swift integration

    Mahrez, who has been maintaining his sharpness in Dubai alongside a personal fitness trainer, will undergo his medical on Monday or Tuesday ahead of an official unveiling. His arrival is expected to provide an immediate attacking spark as Al-Shamal prepare to balance a rigorous domestic title challenge with their continental campaign. The veteran's wealth of elite experience should prove pivotal in driving last season's runners-up deeper into Asian football's flagship competition.