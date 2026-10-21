Teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha feels 'very proud' after record-breaking display inspires Liverpool to fight back from two down against Villarreal

Ngumoha earned a standing ovation when substituted in the 73rd minute after setting up Araujo's equaliser before teeing up Mac Allister's second. In doing so, he became the youngest player in Liverpool's history to register a Champions League assist.

Reflecting on his Player of the Match award, Ngumoha said: "I really had fun tonight. If the team doesn't play well, I don't play well. It was a great night and I'm really happy."

On setting the new club milestone, he added: "It's a great honour. I'm very happy with it. It makes me very proud."