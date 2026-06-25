'Support the team FFS!' - Rio Ferdinand angered by negative reaction to England's drab draw with Ghana at World Cup

Ferdinand isn't the only former Three Lions star urging the public to take a breath. Writing for the Daily Mail, Michael Owen stressed that the players inside the camp will be far more focused on the positives than the sensationalist headlines suggests. The former striker noted that the current squad remains in a strong position with four points from two games, a start that would have been widely accepted before the tournament began.

"We all need to calm down a little when it comes to the reaction to England’s goalless draw with Ghana. I've been there, I've lived it, and one game this early in the World Cup changes nothing," Owen said. "I woke up to a lot of negativity on Wednesday, but I really think we need a bit of perspective here.

"Was it a brilliant performance? No. Was it disappointing? Of course. But some of the fallout would have you believe England's challenge has fallen apart overnight. Having played in three World Cups, I can tell you that tournaments simply don't work like that."