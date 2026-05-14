The departure of Mourinho from the Estadio da Luz would require Madrid to pay a compensation fee of nearly €7 million to Benfica, per Record. This specific figure was the final indemnity value agreed upon between the manager and the club’s leadership, serving as a protection for the Lisbon side should their high-profile coach be lured away by his former employers. This clause is active within a very specific timeframe. According to reports, the fee must be paid if either party decides to terminate the current contract within a 10-day window following the final match of the current season.
Revealed: Huge Jose Mourinho compensation fee Real Madrid must pay Benfica if manager's break clause is triggered
The cost of bringing back Mourinho
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Benfica fight to keep their man
Rui Costa and the Benfica board are not standing still while transfer talk intensifies. Record adds that the club president has already presented a formal contract renewal offer to Mourinho. The Eagles are desperate to prolong their relationship with the tactical mastermind and provide stability to the project he has led throughout the campaign.
Despite the lure of Madrid, Benfica are hopeful that their improved terms could convince the 61-year-old to stay in Portugal. However, the decision rests entirely with the manager, who has kept his cards close to his chest throughout the closing stages of the Liga Portugal season, knowing the release window is fast approaching.
Florentino Perez remains coy
While speculation continues to swirl, Madrid president Florentino Perez has asked the electoral board to begin the process for new presidential elections at the club. The long-standing chief is seeking to maintain control of the institution following a season of underwhelming results on the pitch, but he refuses to openly confirm if a coaching change is imminent.
When pressed on whether Mourinho is close to agreeing a return, Perez was careful to avoid direct promises. "Regarding Mourinho's arrival, we're not at that procedural stage yet; we're focused on ensuring that Real Madrid belongs to its members," he explained. "I'm not going to talk about coaches or players. I'm running to return the club's assets to its members."
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Succession planning at the Luz
While Benfica await Mourinho's answer, they are already beginning to scan the market for potential replacements should Madrid move materialise. Fulham boss Marco Silva has emerged as a primary candidate to take the reins in Lisbon if a vacancy arises. Silva's work in the Premier League has caught the eye of the Benfica board, who view him as a coach capable of maintaining the club's competitive edge.