Revealed: Dayot Upamecano's massive salary request as release clause demand proves major stumbling block in Bayern Munich contract negotiations

Upamecano's future has become the dominant topic of conversation in Munich as the Bundesliga champions fight to tie down one of their most crucial assets. The 27-year-old centre-back, who has evolved into an indispensable figure under head coach Vincent Kompany, sees his current deal expire in the summer of 2026. However, negotiations have reportedly stalled over a series of ambitious demands from the player's representatives, most notably the inclusion of a release clause that would allow him to depart for a fixed fee in the future.
According to reports from TZ, the negotiations have entered a "very hot phase," but the path to an agreement is far from straightforward. While Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl remains publicly optimistic, privately the club is grappling with a financial package that could shatter their existing wage structure for defensive players.