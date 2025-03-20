Revealed: Why Barcelona rejected chance to sign PSG wonderkid Desire Doue last summer - with Deco eyeing Premier League star to fill left-wing spot next season
Desire Doue is having a sensational debut season at the Parc des Princes with PSG, but he could have been signed by Barcelona last summer.
- Barca turned down chance to sign Doue last summer
- Catalans wanted to sign Nico Williams but failed
- Club sporting director Deco in hot pursuit of Premier League superstar