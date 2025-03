This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Barcelona set to play rearranged Osasuna clash DURING the international break with key players set to miss out Barcelona could play their rearranged La Liga clash against Osasuna on March 27, with key players set to miss out due to the international break.

March 8 match cancelled after Barca's team doctor passed away

South American stars set to miss the clash