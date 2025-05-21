America v Cruz Azul - Playoffs Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

Report: Vicente Sánchez threatens to miss CONCACAF Champions Cup final for Cruz Azul amid contract demands

CONCACAF Champions CupCruz Azul vs Vancouver WhitecapsCruz AzulVancouver WhitecapsV. Sanchez

Cruz Azul are set to face the Vancouver Whitecaps on June 1 at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in the Champions Cup Final

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sánchez holds a 16-8-2 record with Cruz Azul
  • He led the team on a 19-game unbeaten streak, which ended with Sunday’s loss to América
  • He took over as interim manager in Matchday 3 following the sudden departure of Martín Anselmi
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match