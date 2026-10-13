Reece James injury setback - Chelsea captain misses training with knee issue as Everton trip looms

James was notably absent from the first-team training session at Cobham on Tuesday as Chelsea began their preparations for Saturday's trip to Goodison Park to face Everton. The 26-year-old was not seen during the opening fifteen minutes of the session, which was accessible to the press, fueling speculation regarding his recovery timeline.

Having already missed Chelsea's 5-1 Premier League victory over Bournemouth last weekend, manager Xabi Alonso previously clarified the situation by revealing that the England international is dealing with a knee issue. The Spaniard downplayed the severity of the knock, characterising it as one of several 'little issues' currently affecting the squad's rhythm. However, the club's medical staff are expected to monitor James on a week-by-week basis to determine when he can safely return to competitive action without risking further damage.