Rebel United: Doctor, activist, genius - the legend of Brazilian icon Socrates

In GOAL's new series, we focus on the players who, despite their unbelievable talent, choose to swim against the tide of popular opinion

The fact that Socrates shared his name with an ancient Greek philosopher could not have been more fitting. While the great Brazilian was one of the greatest football rebels in history, it was through his progressive outlook that he was able to change the status quo.

Socrates, the Greek, invented, among other things, the philosophical method of dialogue. Socrates, the footballer, shaped the politicisation of football like no other and turned his club, Corinthians, into a democracy. What's more, the 6'3 lanky guy with small feet could kick a ball - and how!

Socrates is, then, the personification of what it means to be part of GOAL's Rebel United: