Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna sees red card appeal approved by independent review panel after sending off vs. Toronto FC. The Western Conference side have successfully appealed Luna's sending off, meaning he is now eligible for selection on Matchday 10. U.S. international sent off against Toronto FC on Matchday 9. Red card saw RSL defender Alex Katranis sound off after match.