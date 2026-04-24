Mohamed Salah at Real Madrid? Blancos legend Fernando Hierro claims ‘anything is possible’ as Egyptian superstar prepares to leave Liverpool as a free agent

Hierro, who secured three Champions League titles with Los Blancos, believes Salah possesses the world-class quality required to thrive in La Liga. The former defender insisted that the forward's adaptability and experience would make him an asset for any elite side, including Madrid or Barcelona.

Discussing the prospect of the Liverpool talisman arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu, Hierro told ON Sport: "Salah to Real Madrid? Of course, I would love that. Salah is an outstanding player in every sense of the word. No one can deny his huge impact at Liverpool and the achievements he has made, especially winning the Premier League. I would love to see him at Real Madrid - anything is possible in football.

"Salah is the type of player any club in the world would want to sign. He is exceptional and has a direct impact on the pitch. He is not just a great player; he is a true football phenomenon who makes the difference wherever he plays.

"Imagine him in La Liga, whether with Real Madrid or Barcelona - it would be a huge boost for the competition. He has the quality, experience, and ability to adapt to any team or style of play. In the end, Mohamed Salah is a ‘top’ player in every sense. Any club in the world would be proud to have him… so why not see him one day at Real Madrid? Everything is possible in football.”