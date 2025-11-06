Real Madrid in talks with Dayot Upamecano in bid to sign Bayern Munich defender in free transfer

Madrid have reportedly entered discussions with Dayot Upamecano over a free transfer in 2026, with the Bayern defender emerging as the club’s top defensive target. According to reports from SPORT BILD and Foot Mercato, the 27-year-old has held preliminary talks with Madrid officials, who are eager to take advantage of his ongoing contract uncertainty at Bayern. Though the German champions have offered him an extension, negotiations have stalled, opening the door for a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Los Blancos have made defensive reinforcement a top priority for 2026, with Alaba and Rudiger both entering the final six months of their contracts. Injuries to Eder Militao and Alaba combined with Rudiger’s age and heavy workload have forced Madrid to identify a new long-term leader for the backline.