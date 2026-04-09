Real Madrid plotting €160m Michael Olise transfer swoop after Bayern Munich winger's Champions League masterclass at the Bernabeu

According to German football journalist Christian Falk, Olise has emerged as a top priority for Real Madrid following his sensational individual display at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday. The 24-year-old was the undisputed star of the show, providing the crucial assist for Harry Kane’s goal and consistently stretching the Madrid backline throughout the evening.

The Frenchman effectively outshone Madrid's own superstars, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, on their home patch. This virtuoso showing has reportedly convinced Florentino Perez to sanction a massive pursuit of the winger, with the club hierarchy viewing him as the final piece of their attacking jigsaw.







