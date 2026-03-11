Real Madrid player ratings vs Man City: Fede Valverde is unbelievable! Hat-trick hero delivers Champions League masterclass - but how costly will Vinicius Jr's penalty miss prove?

City were certainly the more dangerous of the two sides early on, and repeatedly exploited the Madrid right-hand side, only for the hosts to take the lead against the run of play. Thibaut Courtois pinged the ball into the path of Valverde, who strode past Nico O'Reilly, rounded Gianluigi Donnarumma, and slotted home.

He was at it again soon after; this time, Vinicius Jr was the architect, playing a clever ball into Valverde's path which the Madrid captain tucked into the far corner with his weaker left foot.

Valverde's third was the pick of the bunch, through, as he took three quick touches before volleying in a finish from close range to leave Marc Guehi in the dust.

It was almost four early in the second half when Brahim Diaz was allowed to surge through the middle near unchecked, but Donnarumma was equal to his effort. The City goalkeeper provided another big moment 10 minutes later, saving Vinicius' penalty after felling the Madrid forward- though the Brazilian's effort was relatively tame.

From there, Alvaro Arbeloa's side had plenty of defending to do. Antoine Semenyo was a constant threat for City, and forced a duo of fine saves off the excellent Courtois, while the Belgian provided another block soon after via an instinctive stop from O'Reilly. Otherwise, though, Madrid were happy to bunker in, and proved good value for the 3-0 win.

GOAL rates Madrid's players from the Bernabeu...