Tom Bellwood

Real Madrid player ratings vs Celta Vigo: Los Blancos lose their heads! Xabi Alonso's side end humiliating home defeat with NINE men after two red cards as Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vini Jr all go missing

Real Madrid were humbled by bottom-of-the-table Celta Vigo, finished the match with nine men and failed to close the four point gap on league leaders Barcelona following a shocking 2-0 defeat at the Bernabeu. Xabi Alonso’s side went behind midway through the second half courtesy of a stunning finish from Williot Swedberg. Fran Garcia and Alvaro Carreras were both shown red cards before Swedberg scored another in time added to a chorus of boos as the match ended in chaotic scenes.

Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior all delivered diabolical performances on a night when they were needed at their best in a defeat which could have huge ramifications in the title race. The Bernabeu was stunned into silence after Real went behind to a stunning finish from 21-year-old Sweden international Williot Swedberg. Real’s defence was caught napping as Swedberg dropped off inside the box and found a yard of space to fire home with an audacious flick of his right boot which found the bottom corner of the net. 

And there was worse to come for Los Blancos as Fran Garcia was sent off following two yellow cards in the space of a couple of second-half minutes for two impetuous fouls. Real were rocked and the crowd responded, reminding their players what was at stake and the need for three points to close the gap on league leaders Barcelona. 

But the embarrassment was completed in the closing stages when Alvaro Carreras was handed his marching orders after receiving two yellow cards and in a final act, Swedberg walked the ball around the shocked Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to seal the victory and end an awful night for Alonso's side. 

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Bernabeu...

  • Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois (6/10):

    Started off as a relatively quiet evening for him, and could do nothing about the two goals. Will be sorely disappointed about his defence. 

    Raul Asencio (4/10):

    Was left red-faced after a slip early in the first-half opened the door for Celta to attack, would have been relieved the visitors failed to capitalise. 

    Eder Militao (6/10):

    Lasted just 20 minutes after pulling up with what looked like a nasty hamstring injury, replaced by Rudiger. Really bad news for Alonso as Militao has been in excellent form for Los Blancos. 

    Alvaro Carreras (2/10):

    Shambles of an evening. Two quick-fire yellow cards for playground-level incidents and was shown a straight red card. 

    Fran Garcia (3/10):

    Ridiculous behaviour in two mad minutes in the second-half, picking up two yellow cards for wholly unnecessary challenges to leave his team down to ten men. Referee had no option on either and was right to show the red card. 

  • Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Aurelien Tchouameni (4/10):

    Endured a poor evening, which was summed up by his effort from 20 yards out which sailed miles over the bar to a chorus of boos from the home crowd. 

    Arda Guler (5/10):

    Squandered a wonderful opportunity to open the scoring in the 40th minute, but fired wide from just a few yards out.

    Federico Valverde (5/10):

    Was a busy running all evening, but like his team-mates, failed to create a moment of quality worth mentioning. 

  • Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Jude Bellingham (3/10):

    Took a hefty whack to his right eye in the second-half, which left blood pouring from a small cut. In truth it was a terrible night for Bellingham who failed to create anything in front of goal after an early headed chance was saved. 

    Kylian Mbappe (3/10):

    Thought his moment had come in the 74th minute but his delightful control and chip over the on-rushing goalkeeper landed just over the cross bar on the roof of the net. Below par in every department on a woeful night for the France superstar. 

    Vinicius Junior (3/10):

    Made all the recent talk of big money moves seem a little premature after putting in a performance that was high in effort, but low in quality. Now hasn't scored in 11 games for Real. 

  • Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Antonio Rudiger (5/10):

    Brought on in the 24th minute, replacing the injured Militao. Had plenty of covering to do as Real Madrid pushed up searching for an equaliser and did well to out-muscle Swedberg in the final moments. 

    Gonzalo Garcia (4/10):

    Replaced Guler in the 75th minute, plenty of running but not enough time on the pitch to influence the match

    Xabi Alonso (3/10):

    Thoroughly frustrating evening for the boss who deployed his star players and watched them all flop against the league's bottom side. His evening summed up by being shown a yellow card after complaining too vociferously to the referee. Has plenty to ponder after a terrible night for his team's title hopes. 

