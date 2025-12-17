+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Richie Mills

Real Madrid player ratings vs Talavera: Kylian Mbappe stars yet again while Endrick impresses ahead of January loan exit as Blancos survive late Copa del Rey scare

Kylian Mbappe scored two and set up another as Real Madrid unconvincingly saw off Spanish third-tier side Talavera 3-2 to reach the last-16 of the Copa del Rey. The 26-year-old converted a penalty, forced the hosts into an own-goal, and scored a fortuitous long-range strike, but that nearly wasn't enough as the underdogs made it a tense finish with two late goals on Wednesday.

Despite sitting second bottom of the Primera Federacion, Talavera were not overawed for, arguably, the biggest game in the club's history as they went toe to toe with the Spanish giants. Andriy Lunin was forced into a good save at his near post early on, and the hosts' high-octane style, roared on by the 5,000-strong crowd, unsettled their illustrious opponents.

Goalkeeper Jaime Gonzalez and defenders David Cuenca and Manu Farrando pulled off some brilliant last-ditch saves and challenges to keep Madrid at bay, but their resistance ended in the 41st minute when Marcos Moreno was penalised for a handball, and Mbappe converted from the spot. The France international then gave Los Blancos a two-goal cushion when his piercing run ended in Farrando putting the ball into his own net in first-half stoppage time. 

The visitors picked up where they left off in the second half and should have been 3-0 up but Mbappe couldn't dink home a defence-splitting pass from Endrick. The former Paris Saint-Germain ace also stung the hands of Gonzalez and before the 'keeper pulled off an acrobatic stop to deny Arda Guler.

Madrid looked to be cruising to victory, but Nahuel Arroyo's cool finish set up an enticing finale. Just when the home fans sensed a possible equaliser, Gonzalez failed to handle Mbappe's long-range strike two minutes from time to seemingly settle proceedings. However, Isaiah Navarro's excellent free-kick crashed off the bar, and Gonzalo Di Renzo knocked in the rebound to ignite hope of a miracle again. In a dramatic ending, Lunin made a crucial stop, so while it wasn't pretty, Madrid are into round four of the competition.

GOAL rates Madrid's players from Estadio El Prado...

  • CF Talavera v Real Madrid - Copa del ReyGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Andriy Lunin (7/10):

    Made some vital stops in both halves, particularly at the death when Madrid held a slender 3-2 lead.

    David Jimenez (6/10):

    Got forward with regularity and largely was untroubled. Was part of a defence that look vulnerable late on, however.

    Dean Huijsen (6/10):

    The former Bournemouth star pulled off some nice passes through the lines but defensively he wasn't quite as slick.

    Alvaro Carreras (5/10):

    Was deployed at centre-back, rather than his customary position left-back position, and while he didn't do much wrong, he didn't look quite as comfortable there.

    Fran Garcia (5/10):

    The left-back was too easily caught out for Talavera's first goal in a lapse of concentration.

  • CF Talavera v Real Madrid - Copa del ReyGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Arda Guler (6/10):

    Had a couple of quality free-kick efforts well saved, but maybe needs to offer a bit more in the final third.

    Dani Ceballos (6/10):

    The former Arsenal man was solid if unspectacular against lower-league opposition. 

    Franco Mastantuono (7/10):

    The youngster was busy in midfield and out on the flanks. He worked hard and made inroads into the home team's defence. 

  • FBL-ESP-CUP-TALAVERA-REAL MADRIDAFP

    Attack

    Endrick (7/10):

    Some of his passes into the box were terrific, but when he was in front of goal, he wasn't quite clinical enough. The teenager has barely played for Madrid this season but performances like these suggest there is hope for his future, even with a reported Lyon loan move on the cards.

    Gonzalo Garcia (6/10):

    Although he worked hard, he didn't seem to do a great deal for his side, with some of his team-mates doing much more to stake a place in next game's starting XI.

    Kylian Mbappe (8/10):

    Returned to his old position wide on the left on Wednesday and found it relatively easy going. Took his penalty with aplomb, was key in the second goal, and could have had a hat-trick on the night.

  • TOPSHOT-FBL-ESP-CUP-TALAVERA-REAL MADRIDAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Rodrygo (6/10):

    Initially looked dangerous but then was quiet.

    Jude Bellingham (4/10):

    Was sloppy in possession when he came on and picked up a yellow for a clumsy foul. 

    Aurelien Tchouameni (5/10):

    Was brought on to shore things up, but didn't really do that.

    Jorge Cestero (5/10):

    He was buzzing about but didn't do much good.

    Xabi Alonso (6/10):

    Fielded a very youthful team, and while they looked a bit nervy inside the opening 30 minutes, they weathered the storm and managed to advance to the next round. The Spaniard may be pleased enough with how some of his fringe players fared, but his substitutes didn't offer much.

