Jurgen Klopp's agent responds after sensational links to Real Madrid

The prospective challenger's office had earlier argued that the unique lure of the Bernabeu would convince the iconic coach to abandon his short-term hiatus from management. However, reacting to the public statements via Sport, Klopp's agent Kosicke said: “It’s annoying! Jurgen Klopp is happy in his role at Red Bull and has no ambitions to work as a coach at a club.”

Riquelme’s campaign had previously tried to justify the pursuit through an official statement from his office, which read: "We know that Jurgen Klopp has publicly stated that he has no intention of returning to the dugout in the short term, and that he has turned down numerous offers.

"That is precisely why we believe the challenge of Real Madrid is different. Because there are great clubs, but there is only one Real Madrid. There is only one institution capable of uniting tradition and future, values and ambition, passion and excellence.

"For that reason, if the members grant me their trust this Sunday, on Monday June 8, Raul Gonzalez Blanco [Real Madrid's sporting director] will contact Jurgen Klopp to convey to him personally our sporting project and our wish for him to be the one to lead, from the bench, our new era at Real Madrid."