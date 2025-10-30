'Real Madrid are keeping an eye on him' - Liverpool told Florian Wirtz could leave in January as Xabi Alonso eyes struggling £116m man

Wirtz is facing the toughest test of his young career, with warnings coming thick and fast that his Premier League adventure could be cut short and a stunning reunion with Alonso at Real Madrid may be on the horizon. When the Spanish manager took over Bayer Leverkusen in 2022, Wirtz was still recovering from a serious cruciate ligament injury. Under the Spaniard’s guidance, he transformed into one of Europe’s most electrifying midfielders who could turn any game on its head. His numbers spoke volumes: 18 goals in his first full season under Alonso, followed by another 16 in the next, driving Leverkusen to a historic Bundesliga title and halting Bayern Munich’s dominance.
But since landing in Merseyside, things haven’t clicked. Despite flashes of his magic, including two dazzling assists in Liverpool’s 5-1 Champions League demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt, Wirtz has struggled for rhythm in the unforgiving world of English football. Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Brentford summed up his situation as he was hauled off late in the game after another ordinary performance.