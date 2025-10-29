'Trust me!' - Dimitar Berbatov guarantees Florian Wirtz will be an 'unbelievable' player for Liverpool despite £116m man's early struggles at Anfield

Berbatov described Wirtz as a rare talent and praised his vision and match-reading capabilities. He even compared the youngster’s stature and style to one of football’s finest maestros Luka Modric, while defending his lean body structure.

"The way he sees football, how he looks for the space, how he knows how to position himself, the touches on the ball, the improvisation, the eye for the pass and for the goals," he said. "Of course, someone can argue that his physique is not that great for the Premier League. But then you can easily see the great players of his position, like Modric, also the same build. Modric. F***ing monster. It’s unbelievable. So give him time. I think he’s going to be unbelievable for Liverpool."

Few players embody football patience like Berbatov, as the Bulgarian reflected on his own struggles, drawing parallels with Wirtz’s current situation.

"The same process was happening when I went to Leverkusen," he said. "In the beginning, it didn’t work out quite well. I needed to be patient. In Spurs, again, new environment, again, new people, new language, new everything. Again, the things were taking slowly to happen for me. I was thinking, maybe I need to go back.

"But when I was thinking like this, then my other, not personality, but my other me, was telling me 'No, no, no, no. You see what happened in Leverkusen. Just be patient. Keep working. You have the quality. You deserve to be here. You wanted something to change. Now you’re here. Now be stubborn. Be patient. Keep working. Not sitting. It’s not going to fall like this on your lap. Work smart or hard. Try to know when, which when, and work. And it will happen'. You basically want to go to your safe place, your safe environment. But you need to have that motivation and that ambition in you as well to overcome the fear. So my ambition was bigger than my fear."