'Real Madrid have no fans!' - Atletico Madrid legend aims dig at old rivals with claims Brazilian side Flamengo are bigger than Spanish champions

The former Atletico midfielder has reignited the Madrid derby from across the Atlantic, launching a scathing assessment of Real's fanbase while comparing it unfavourably to the support he now receives at Flamengo. The 31-year-old, who made the switch to Rio de Janeiro to reunite with his former teammate and current head coach Filipe Luis, did not hold back in his praise for the Brazilian giants, insisting they dwarf the reigning European champions in terms of genuine passion.
Saul, who spent over a decade at the Metropolitano and made more than 400 appearances for Los Colchoneros, is currently preparing for a high-stakes final against PSG. However, in the build-up to the showpiece event, he took the opportunity to aim a dig at his old crosstown rivals, suggesting that the Santiago Bernabeu lacks the soul found at the Maracana.