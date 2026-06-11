Real Madrid finally confirm Jose Mourinho's return on three-year contract & reveal his official start date

Real Madrid have confirmed the appointment of Mourinho for a second spell as manager after ratifying the departure of Alvaro Arbeloa. The 63-year-old makes a highly-anticipated return to the Spanish capital 13 years after his initial departure, signing a three-year contract until 2029.

The veteran manager returns to the Spanish club after a season in charge of Benfica, who had confirmed on Wednesday that Madrid were willing to pay the €15 million compensation to release him from his contract in Portugal.

Real also revealed Mourinho's official start date, saying in a statement: "The Board of Directors of Real Madrid C. F., meeting today, Thursday, June 11 and chaired by Florentino Pérez, has agreed to appoint José Mourinho as coach of the first team for the next three seasons, until June 30, 2029. José Mourinho will join Real Madrid on July 13, the day that the preseason will begin."







