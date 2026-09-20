Real Madrid issue Fede Valverde injury update after Jose Mourinho fumes over unpunished Kang-in Lee tackle

Real Madrid have officially issued a medical statement regarding Valverde following Sunday's fiery clash against Atletico Madrid. The club confirmed the Uruguayan midfielder has sustained a severe injury to his left ankle after being caught by studs in a tackle from Kang-in Lee during the 2-1 defeat. Referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias failed to punish the Atletico player with even a yellow card - despite watching the incident unfold from close range.

In a statement released via the club's official channels, the Blancos clarified the extent of the damage found during the first round of examinations. The statement noted: 'Following tests carried out today on our player Fede Valverde by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with severe trauma to the left ankle, suffered in this afternoon's match. Valverde will undergo further tests in the coming hours.'