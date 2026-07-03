Real Madrid address Enzo Fernandez transfer rumours after Chelsea star's agent hints at summer move

Madrid published a detailed press release on their official website to clarify that no negotiations have taken place with the West London outfit. The club emphasised their complete lack of sporting interest in the midfielder while maintaining their absolute respect for the Premier League side.

The club stated: "In light of the reports and statements that have appeared in recent days regarding an alleged interest from Real Madrid CF in the player Enzo Fernandez, the club wishes to state that it has not made any effort, either direct or indirect, to sign the aforementioned player and, likewise, has no intention of undertaking such an operation.

"Real Madrid wishes to express its utmost respect for Enzo Fernandez, a great footballer whose career and quality are widely known, as well as for Chelsea FC, a club with which it maintains an excellent institutional relationship.

"Precisely because of the respect that an entity like Chelsea FC deserves and because of the principles of institutional loyalty that have always governed the actions of Real Madrid, the club considers it necessary to categorically deny speculations that are unfounded and do not correspond to reality.

"Real Madrid regrets that, despite the clarity of the facts and the lack of any action on the part of the club, information continues to be disseminated that does not correspond to reality and that only contributes to generating confusion among fans and unnecessarily harming the entities and people involved."