Jose Mourinho granted special transfer status at Real Madrid - with the Special One ‘building a team to win now’ amid links to Enzo Fernandez and Ruben Dias

On Tuesday, June 9, just days before the 2026 World Cup kick-off, a high-stakes meeting at Madrid’s Hotel Santo Mauro signalled a new dawn for Los Blancos. Mourinho sat down with director general Jose Angel Sanchez, chief scout Juni Calafat, and super-agent Jorge Mendes to orchestrate a summer overhaul.

While previous bosses like Carlo Ancelotti often found their requests for reinforcements ignored, ESPN sources indicate that the "Special One" is now the primary architect of the club’s recruitment policy.

The evidence of this shift is found in the numbers. In 2025, Madrid’s signings averaged just 21 years of age. This summer, with the arrivals of Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, and Ibrahima Konate - and Denzel Dumfries expected soon - that average has climbed to nearly 29.

Mourinho isn't designing a team for the future; he's building a team to win now, favouring battle-hardened veterans over unproven starlets.



